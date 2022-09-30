Barclays Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of SAE opened at €39.46 ($40.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $714.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €39.61 ($40.42) and a fifty-two week high of €165.70 ($169.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of €68.83 and a 200 day moving average of €79.90.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

