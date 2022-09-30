Barclays Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SAE opened at €39.46 ($40.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $714.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €39.61 ($40.42) and a fifty-two week high of €165.70 ($169.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of €68.83 and a 200 day moving average of €79.90.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.