Barclays Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $405.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $450.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $364.23 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

