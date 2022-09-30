Barclays Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WU. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

