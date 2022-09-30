Barclays Cuts Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Price Target to 100.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Entra ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $9.36 on Monday. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.
About Entra ASA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entra ASA (ENTOF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.