Barclays Cuts Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Price Target to 100.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Entra ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $9.36 on Monday. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

