Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.7 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

