Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance
Shares of OTC BKPKF opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.22. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 1 year low of C$13.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.52.
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile
