Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.