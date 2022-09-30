Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.37

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and traded as low as $76.30. Bank First National shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 10,050 shares traded.
Bank First National Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39.
About Bank First National
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
