BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the August 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

