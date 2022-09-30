B. Riley Begins Coverage on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

LEV stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.24. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 46.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

