Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Shares Up 9.6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 4,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYAGF. Raymond James began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

