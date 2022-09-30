Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

AX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 338,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

