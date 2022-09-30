Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

