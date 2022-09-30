Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Decreased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.75 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

