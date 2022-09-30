Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $17.04 on Exchanges

Aurox (URUS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $17.04 or 0.00088378 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

