Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 72,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

