Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 348,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,372. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

