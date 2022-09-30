Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $4,122,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $181.27. 4,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,465. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.49 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.