Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 702,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 59,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 485,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

