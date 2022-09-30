Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,215.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,657 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 562,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

