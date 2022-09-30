Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1,734.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.88 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

