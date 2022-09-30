Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1,229.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,073. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

