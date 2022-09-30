Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,613 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,655,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.07. 28,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,417. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

