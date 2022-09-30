Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. 387,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.