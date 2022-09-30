AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 656,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.