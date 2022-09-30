AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

