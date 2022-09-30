Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $216.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day moving average of $229.81. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.