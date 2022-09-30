Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 749 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average of $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

