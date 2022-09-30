Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 477 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.62. 76,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.74 and a 200-day moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

