Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 422 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,251,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,004,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,356,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $87.94. 251,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

