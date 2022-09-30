Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $62,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 54,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

