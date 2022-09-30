Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 421 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 52.9% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 100,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.43.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

