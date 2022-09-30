Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 36,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,021. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

