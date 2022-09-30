Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 62,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

