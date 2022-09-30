Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.31. 55,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,256. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

