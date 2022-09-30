Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

