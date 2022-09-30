AS Roma Fan Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.85 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00019893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00089286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065351 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031462 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007910 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000158 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.