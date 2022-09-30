Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.84 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

