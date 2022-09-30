Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AORT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Artivion in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. Artivion has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

