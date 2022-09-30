Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.13. 6,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

