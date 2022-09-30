Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. Artemis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

