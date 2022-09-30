ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 28,076 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.34%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

