ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 197,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

