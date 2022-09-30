Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Up 3.4%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 35,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 114,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.
About Arizona Metals
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
