ArGo Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $58,307.58 and $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.50 or 0.99977020 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059086 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082834 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.