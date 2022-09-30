Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.05 million, a PE ratio of -226.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $140,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

