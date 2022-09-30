ARCS (ARX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

ARCS (ARX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ARCS has a market cap of $77.00 and approximately $222,654.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARCS Coin Profile

ARCS was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

