Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,055,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,068. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

