ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

