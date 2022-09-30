Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

